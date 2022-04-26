Cleveland man suffering from Alzheimer’s missing

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 74-year-old Cleveland man, Riley Clarence Whitley, who was last seen on April 22. Whitley suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the LCSO report, the missing man’s wife, Denise Whitley, told authorities that Whitley left their home around 3:30 p.m. when he informed her that he was going to the river to read his Bible. He drove away from their home in a 2007 Toyota van. He reportedly called his wife around 5:45 p.m. on April 22 to say that he planned to leave the van at E. Mt. Houston at US 59 in Harris County, and then the call disconnected.

His wife contacted Houston Police Department and a unit responded to the location and found the van; however, R. Whitley was nowhere to be found. She was informed by HPD to file a missing person report through the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office since that is the last location where her husband had been seen. Denise Whitley went to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Annex located in Cleveland where she filed the Missing Person Report.

According to the information provided through the report and speaking with Denise Whitley, authorities learned of Riley Whitley’s medical issues, which include dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. He is required to take medication for his ailments.

A Liberty County sheriff’s dispatcher contacted Whitley’s cell phone provider and was able to get a ping on his phone with the last available location being 7:30 p.m. on April 24 near Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston.

Whitley is a veteran and is on foot without his much-needed medication. He is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with salt and pepper hair and goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a blue jacket. Whitley has a Texas tattoo on his left inner thigh, a panther tattoo on his right forearm and a birthmark on his left calf.

If anyone has information on Whitley’s whereabouts, please contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 and refer to case number 22-001124.

