John Wallace Burt, Jr., age 75, died peacefully at his home in Tarkington on April 25,2022.

John was born December 20, 1946 in Key West, Florida to Wally and Betty Burt who preceded him in death in 2016.

John graduated from Tarkington High School in 1965 and joined the Houston Fire Department in June 1966. He retired as a Jr. Captain in January 1998. John served as a volunteer with the Dixie Youth Baseball organization serving as a Coach, Assistant Director and District Director for Texas District 7.

He retired as a National Director after volunteering for over 20 years and was an Honorary Director at the time of his death. He was always proud to have managed the first team from Texas to ever win the DYB World Series in 1989. John was a member of the Huffman Masonic Lodge #1428 and Order of Eastern Star #1112. Lifelong cherished friendships were definitely made with his time in the HFD, DYB and Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna Ceil Burt. He is also survived by the one person he was most proud of, his son, Jack Burt and wife Kim of Porter, Texas. He also leaves behind very spoiled grandchildren, Ashley, Haley, Emily Burt and Trevor Comstock. Not far behind them in being spoiled by Papa are three great grandsons, Preston and Jackson Alexander and Kohen Comstock. He is also survived by his two younger brothers, Steve Burt and wife Loretta and Ray Burt and wife Camie. Niece, Teri Mosley and nephews, Ricky, Stuart, Christopher and Jarrod Burt and Robert Rice.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to the Texas DYB Scholarship Fund, POBox 991, Center TX 75935 or Huffman Masonic Lodge Scholarship Fund, POBox 35, Huffman TX. 77336

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

