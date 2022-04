The Trinity River boat ramp in Liberty will be closed for 24 hours on May 12, according to Texas Game Warden Jake Noxon.

During this time, the area will be closed to boat launching and bank fishing, and the parking area and US 90 sandbar will be inaccessible.

Noxon said the closure is necessary so that Union Pacific Railroad can move some of its heavy equipment that is involved in the current railroad bridge work underway at the Trinity River. The ramp will reopen on Friday, May 13.

