Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 26, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 26, 2022:

  • Zumarraga, Alberto Leon – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Hernandez, Jason – Possession of Marijuana
  • Foley, James Anthony – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Public Intoxication
  • Brooks, Wilson Jr. – Parole Violation
  • Smith, Frederick Tyrone – Hold for Tarrant County-Continuous Violence Against Family and Hold for Tarrant County-Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Gerardo, Salvador – No Driver’s License and Speeding
  • McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Harrison, Cameron – Falsification of Drug Test Device
  • Lunsford, Donny Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
