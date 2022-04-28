Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 26, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 26, 2022:
- Zumarraga, Alberto Leon – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Hernandez, Jason – Possession of Marijuana
- Foley, James Anthony – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Public Intoxication
- Brooks, Wilson Jr. – Parole Violation
- Smith, Frederick Tyrone – Hold for Tarrant County-Continuous Violence Against Family and Hold for Tarrant County-Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Gerardo, Salvador – No Driver’s License and Speeding
- McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Harrison, Cameron – Falsification of Drug Test Device
- Lunsford, Donny Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury