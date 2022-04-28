Sara Taylor, 33, of Livingston, Texas was called to her eternal resting place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her residence. She entered this world on July 1, 1988, in Katy, Texas. She was born to Jamie Taylor and Emily Chambless.

She was loved by all who knew her. Sara leaves a memory behind that will be cherished for a lifetime.

She is survived by her mom, Emily Chambless, and finance Mark Fore of Saratoga, Texas. Her dad, Jamie Taylor of Livingston, Texas; and husband, Thomas Caruthers of Centerpoint, Texas; daughters, Bonnie, Kamilla, and Avelyn Caruthers all of Centerpoint, Texas; brothers, Michael Damon and wife Sheena of Trinity, Texas; Sidney Taylor and wife Leslie of Votaw, Texas; step-brother, Cody Mordecai of Palestine, Texas; step-sisters, Ashton Seagroves of Spring, Texas and Sara Fore of Saratoga, Texas; sister-in-law, Ashley Bailey of Centerpoint, Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of loving family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers are Thomas Caruthers, Sidney Taylor, Mark Fore, Jassen Reed, Jeramy Resendez, and Eric Barnhart.

Honorary pallbearers are Michael Damon, Beaux Stanley, Matthew Warzon and Trey Willis.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m. til 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Saratoga, Texas.

A service of Remembrance will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Saratoga, Texas with Reverend Frank Aragon officiating. Interment will follow to Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

