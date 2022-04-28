Peggy Cornelia Allen, age 58 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born January 24, 1964, in Houston, Texas to parents Garland and Minnie Wise who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Allan Allen; daughter, Shanena Lee Allen; sons, Josh Ryan Allen and Jacob Irvin Allen; sisters, Marsha Ross and Martha Weaver; brother, James Wise; grandchildren, Zoey RyAnn Allen, Aerilynn Michele Allen, Landon Armando Gomez, Annabelle Faith Allen, and Scarlett Rayne Slack; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Cornerstone Church, Cleveland, Texas. For those desiring, donations may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

