Lawson running for reelection to Dayton City Council

Sherial Lawson, a lifelong Dayton resident, is running for reelection for Dayton City Council Position #2 in the May 7 election. Lawson retired in April 2021 after almost 39 years of nursing as a Neonatal ICU Nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital in Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

Lawson is a 1975 graduate of Dayton High School, worked briefly as machinist apprentice at Exxon Oil Refinery in Baytown, Texas, completed her Associates Degree in Nursing at Lee College in Baytown and went on to complete her bachelor degree in Nursing from the University of Texas-Medical Branch in Galveston while working at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Lawson has been a member of the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and later the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. She has served as a member of Dayton Library Board and Currently serves on executive board of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children in the Foster Care System, better known as CASA of Liberty/Chambers Counties, having served as both board vice-president and president in the past.

Lawson has served on various church committees and sang in church choir.

“I am seeking re-election/ asking for your vote to continue to serve the best interest of the citizens of Dayton. Currently, we are facing financial difficulties based on faulty information given to Council, information that could not have been known without a forensic audit,” Lawson said. “I would like to work with our new (since January 2022) city manager and our new finance director (hired later in the year and who holds a CPA) who are very transparent, very professional, no-nonscience and results oriented to implement agreed-upon plans to place the city on firm footing and move our city forward to a brighter future, growth that is profitable for both, current and future residents, to continue to address issues such as traffic, future water needs, future and present infrastructure issues, as well as quality of lift issues for current and future residents. I am asking you to vote for Sherial L. Lawson, Dayton City Council, Position #2, third on the Ballot. Thank You.”

Early voting days and hours are: April 25-29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and May 2-3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Note: All candidates for local public office were provided an opportunity to submit an announcement to be published for free on Bluebonnet News.

