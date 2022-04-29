Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 27, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 27, 2022:

  • Boullion, Clinton Drew – Driving While License Invalid
  • Weaver, Joshua David – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wessinger, Jonathan Ferrell – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
  • Smith, Brittany Michelle – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge
  • Vancamp, Jimmie – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property
  • Obregon, Fernando – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Graffiti and Public Intoxication
  • Price, Ashley Nichole – Hold for Harris County-Theft
  • Parsley, Nicole Nadine – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Liffick, Amber N. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Gorka, Angela May – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Worchesik, Jenny Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Kelley, Ashley Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rich, Eli Blake – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Stevens, Austin Blake – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
