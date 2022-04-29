Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 27, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 27, 2022:

Boullion, Clinton Drew – Driving While License Invalid

Weaver, Joshua David – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wessinger, Jonathan Ferrell – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone

Smith, Brittany Michelle – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge

Vancamp, Jimmie – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property

Obregon, Fernando – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Graffiti and Public Intoxication

Price, Ashley Nichole – Hold for Harris County-Theft

Parsley, Nicole Nadine – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Liffick, Amber N. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Gorka, Angela May – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Worchesik, Jenny Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Kelley, Ashley Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rich, Eli Blake – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Stevens, Austin Blake – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

