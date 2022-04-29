Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 27, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 27, 2022:
- Boullion, Clinton Drew – Driving While License Invalid
- Weaver, Joshua David – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Wessinger, Jonathan Ferrell – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
- Smith, Brittany Michelle – Assault of a Peace Officer/Judge
- Vancamp, Jimmie – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property
- Obregon, Fernando – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Graffiti and Public Intoxication
- Price, Ashley Nichole – Hold for Harris County-Theft
- Parsley, Nicole Nadine – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Liffick, Amber N. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Gorka, Angela May – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Worchesik, Jenny Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Kelley, Ashley Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Rich, Eli Blake – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Stevens, Austin Blake – Assault Causing Bodily Injury