Sharon Ann Ferguson, 76, of Mont Belvieu, Texas passed away peacefully at her residence on April 25, 2022. She was born on April 9, 1946, in Dayton, Texas to the late Elmer and Mabel Trahan Williams. Sharon was raised in Daisetta, and attended Hull Daisetta High School. She was a member of the prayer team at Faith Family Church in Baytown, and was a former member of both Old River and Mont Belvieu Assembly of God Churches. She also was a Mary Kay Cosmetics distributor for several years in the eighties, and was a managing partner of Buck’s Pizza in Mont Belvieu with her family in the early 2000s.

Sharon enjoyed several activities, including traveling and camping with her family, especially in the Texas Hill Country, working word search puzzles, and keeping up with friends and family via Facebook. Her greatest joy in life was sitting around the kitchen table, enjoying the company of her precious family and friends. Sharon was very proud of her children and grandchildren and loved to tell others all about them and their accomplishments. She was a conversationalist in any setting, and has been described as being “life smart.” Many friends and family members would come to her for advice, as she was so knowledgeable and caring, coupled with a true spirit of discernment. Sharon seemed to have the ability to get others to open up to her with what they were feeling or happen to be going through at that moment in their lives. Through her own experiences and unique understanding of life, she was considered by some a true “life coach.” She was certainly loved by all, and was affectionately called “Sissy” by her nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law Janet and Sam Hundley; her sister, Jo Ann Williams; her sister and brother-in-law Marilyn Jean and Sonny Barrier; and her brother, Danny Williams. She leaves behind, to cherish her loving memory, her beloved husband of fifty-eight years, Elvis Ferguson of Mont Belvieu; her children, Angie Clift and husband Scot of Highlands, Steve Ferguson and wife Leah of Mont Belvieu, and Brent Ferguson and wife Zena of Cove. Grandchildren, Alyssa, Aryn and husband Erik, Blake, Cade, Maddie, and their mother Jennifer, Trevor, Brogan, Hagen, and McKinley; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are: Blake Ferguson, Cade Ferguson, Trevor Ferguson, Glenn Williams, Eric Williams and Cory Elder.

Friends are invited to visit with the family, beginning at 11am on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Faith Family Church, 6500 North Main, Baytown, Texas 77521. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12pm, with Pastor Josh Joines officiating. A graveside service will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, 628 County Road 2018, Daisetta, Texas 77533, with Pastor Jordan Elder officiating.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.sterlingfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to Sharon’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

