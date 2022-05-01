Emilio Reyna, 92, of Alvin, Texas passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital in Nassau Bay, Texas. Mr. Reyna was born on May 24, 1929, to the late Matilde Reyna and Refugia Moreno in Mexico.

Mr. Reyna is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores Patlan; son, Emilio Reyna Patlan. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sotera Cach and husband Gaspar of Alvin, Texas, Guadalupe Reyna of Mexico; son, Raul Reyna of Hitchcock, Texas; fourteen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2022, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 110 E South St. Alvin, Texas 77511.

Honoring Mr. Reyna as pallbearers are Jordan Canchola, Alfonso Canchola, Esteban Reyna, Gaspar Cach, Raul Reyna, and Eliseo Patlan.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Emilio, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

