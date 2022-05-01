Terry James LeBlanc, 55, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Anahuac, Texas. He was born on March 10, 1967, in Jennings, Louisiana to Irvin and the late Bertha Lou Crader LeBlanc. Terry graduated from Deer Park High School, class of 1985. He worked as a mechanic for several years and would often help his dad working cattle.

Terry pursued many interests, which included fishing and working on vehicles. He was a master mechanic who enjoyed spending time tinkering with his truck. Terry also loved animals, especially his dogs. Although his passing was unexpected, he will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his father Irvin LeBlanc of Anahuac; his sister Debby Griffin of Anahuac; his nephews Tommy Griffin and Billy Joe Griffin, both of Anahuac; his great-niece Adelaine Griffin; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm on Monday, May 2, 2022 in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A service honoring Terry will follow at 2pm, with Bro. Mark Pagels, officiating.

