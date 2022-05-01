WF Childress, 88, of Smith Point, passed away Monday, April 25. He was born in Comanche, OK, on November 13, 1933 to William and Norma Childress.

Mr. Childress was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jean Childress, brothers, Bill Childress, Earl Childress, Richard Childress and Curtis Morris; sister, Frances Cade; son, Terry Jean Pevehouse; and niece Denise Babb.

He attended school in Daisetta, TX and was a Navy veteran.

Mr. Childress moved from Daisetta, TX to Smith Point, TX in 1972 shortly after he began his career in commercial fishing from which he retired in 2020. He was actively involved in community activities in and around Smith Point.

Mr. Childress is survived by his wife, Liddie Childress of Smith Point; sister Brenda Herrin of San Augustine; nephews Richard Childress and wife Kathy of Abilene and Billy Childress and wife Lisa of Granbury; grandchildren Bobby Pevehouse and wife Sarah of Mt. Belvieu, Clinton Pevehouse of LaPort, Haley Pevehouse of Anahuac, Rachel Speir and husband Calder of Euless, JC Childress and wife Tyler of Beaumont and Lucas Childress of Beaumont; and 5 great-grandchildren, Rylie Pevehouse, Joshua Allen Pevehouse, Caleb Brant Pevehouse, Jaxson Cole Pevehouse and Benny Speir.

