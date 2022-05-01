Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 29, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 29, 2022:

  • Curtis, Larson – Assault/Family Violence
  • Burns, Donal Earl – Public Intoxication
  • Golden, Eric Cole – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Smith, Jacob Paul – Theft of Property
  • Ferguson, Howard Cordell III – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • McDaniel, Kristopher Lynn – Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest or Detention and Violation of a Protective Order
  • Shambley, Brandon Tarell – Parole Violation
  • Whitten, Kathleen Janise – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ponce, Luis David – Assault/Family Violence
