Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 29, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 29, 2022:

Curtis, Larson – Assault/Family Violence

Burns, Donal Earl – Public Intoxication

Golden, Eric Cole – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Smith, Jacob Paul – Theft of Property

Ferguson, Howard Cordell III – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

McDaniel, Kristopher Lynn – Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest or Detention and Violation of a Protective Order

Shambley, Brandon Tarell – Parole Violation

Whitten, Kathleen Janise – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ponce, Luis David – Assault/Family Violence

Burns, Donal Earl Curtis, Larson Ferguson, Howard Cordell III Golden, Eric Cole McDaniel, Kristopher Lynn Ponce, Luis David Shambley, Brandon Tarell Whitten, Kathleen Janise Smith, Jacob Paul

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

