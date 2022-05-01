Cleveland Livestock Show auction nets more than half-million for local youths

The generosity of local businesses and individuals was on full display Friday, April 29, at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction. The auction started at 7 p.m. and finally wrapped up four hours later after the 129th entry was sold. By the end of the night, bidders had committed to $523,250 in the premium sale, not including add-on bids, and another $70,500 in bids at the freezer sale Saturday morning.

The highest bid was $18,000 from Bill and Tammie Wingfield, owners of Wingfield Concrete and Maci Feed Store, for the purchase of the Grand Champion Market Steer raised by Caylee Anderson with Mid-County 4-H. The Wingfields were the highest bidders at the auction with their bids on 28 items totaling $130,025.

The second-highest bid was $14,000 from Trey Harris with Colony Ridge for the Grand Champion American Heifer raised by Sara Aultman with Dolen 4-H.

Grace Williams, this year’s rodeo queen, also received top dollar for her market swine. Even though it did not get picked for Grand Champion or Reserve Champion, it sold for $10,000 to the Wingfields and Liberty Materials.

Other $10,000 bids were made to the following: Seth Stearns of Liberty FFA for his Grand Champion Market Swine by Wingfield Concrete and Andco LLC, the latter of the two owned by Corey Anderson; and Sydni Gulledge of Dolen 4-H for her exotic heifer by Brent and Misty Head.

Some of the bidders had no intentions of actually taking the animals they purchased with some giving them back to the children who had raised them. Louie Potetz, who co-owns Potetz Home Center stores in Liberty and Cleveland, made the winning bid of $5,000 for Kadence Holloman’s market steer, only to then donate the meat from the processed steer to Cleveland Senior Citizens Center.

Bill and Tammie Wingfield, owners of Wingfield Concrete and Maci Feed Store in Hardin, were the high bidders in the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. They spent $130,025 to bid on 28 different auction items at the premium sale. Seth Stearns walks his Grand Champion Market Swine into the bidding arena at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29, at Stancil Exposition Center. Stearns, a member of Liberty FFA, sold the pig for $10,000 to Anco and Wingfield Concrete. Gerald Payne, a bid hawker for auctioneer Scott Droddy, looks for raised paddles signaling an increase in the offered bid for animals in the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. Beth Lambert (right) won Best of Show Senior Cake and Grand Champion Senior Cake. She sold it for $3,000 to Colony Ridge at the Cleveland Livestock Show livestock show on Friday, April 29, at Stancil Exposition Center. Her sister provided support by holding up the banners. Tarkington High School student Kayla Tillis won Senior Best of Show and Grand Champion Senior Art at the Cleveland Livestock Show. Her artwork was purchased for $2,400 by State Rep. Ernest Bailes. As if winning for Grand Champion Market Steer wasn’t enough, Caylee Anderson also had the Grand Champion Exotic Heifer at the Cleveland Livestock Show. The animal was purchased for $13,000 by Colony Ridge with $4,000 of the purchase paid for by Hendrix Materials. Mikaela Shirley of Tarkington Junior FFA won Grand Champion Junior Cake and Best of Show Junior Cake at the Cleveland Livestock Show. It sold for $1,800 to Colony Ridge. Addison Ledesma’s artwork of a curious calf won Junior Best of Show and Grand Champion Junior Art at the Cleveland Livestock Show. It sold for $1,300 to Colony Ridge. Ayden Gerloff of Tarkington 4-H sold his Grand Champion Market Broiler for $2,250 to Tom Johnson. Kaylie Perdue of Plum Grove 4-H sold her Grand Champion Market Goat for $5,250 to D. Burton Construction and Land Clearing at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. Caiden Pickett (right) of Liberty FFA sold his Grand Champion Senior Food for $2,500 to Wingfield Concrete at the Cleveland Livestock Show on Friday, April 29. Avery Hughes of Hardin FFA captured this beautiful nature photo and was rewarded with a win for Grand Champion Senior Photography at the Cleveland Livestock Show. It sold for $1.500 to Colony Ridge. Paige Creel holds her Grand Champion Market Lamb as bidders work their way up to $3,000 at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. The lamb sold to Colony Ridge. Logan Holland with Liberty FFA created this nifty shelf that won him the Grand Champion Ag Mechanics project at the Cleveland Livestock Show. It sold for $2,000 to Craig and Rachel Irwin during the youth auction on Friday, April 29. Jacee Parrish (left) featured a cow in her Grand Champion Junior Photography project for the Cleveland Livestock Show. The Hardin FFA member sold the artwork for $3,750 to Maci Feed Store. The Grand Champion F-1 Heifer was raised by Cody Mordica with Liberty FFA. It sold for $7,000 to State Rep. Ernest Bailes at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. Maikaitlyn Solomon of Tarkington 4-H holds her Grand Champion Market Rabbit during bidding at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. The rabbit sold for $1,800 to Archie and Donna Guillory. Sara Aultman of Dolen 4-H raised the Grand Champion American Heifer for the Cleveland Livestock Show. It sold for $14,000 to Colony Ridge. A bidding war broke out between Bill Wingfield, owner of Wingfield Concrete, and Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski over the macadamia-flavored macarons made by Emma Claire Wiggins of Liberty FFA. After a bit of back and forth, the bidding reached $3,500 with Wingfield Concrete winning the bidding war for Wiggins’ Grand Champion Junior Food project. Everyone around Bill Wingfield, seated next to wife, Tammie, and Pct. 1 Bruce Karbowski enjoyed the good-natured back-and-forth bidding war during the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. Each man was determined to win the bid for Emma Claire Wiggins’ macadamia macarons at the Cleveland Livestock Show. Wingfield won by paying $3,500 for the two dozen cookies making the cost for each cookie more than $145. Matthew Hughes created this western-style lamp with horseshoe accents to win Grand Champion Senior Craft at Cleveland Livestock Show’s youth auction. It sold for $2,300 to Maci Feed Store and Earthscapes of Texas. For people with a lot of belt buckles to display, this shelving system created by Madison Parker of Liberty Junior FFA would be the perfect gift. She won Grand Champion Junior Best of Show in the Junior Craft division at the Cleveland Livestock Show. At the youth auction on Friday, April 29, the winning bidder for the shelves went to $3,250 to Kayleigh Anderson. Nathan Wells’ Reserve Champion Market Steer sold for $8,000 to Donis Land Clearing at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. Chloe Jarvis walks her Reserve Champion Market Swine around during bidding at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. The animal sold for $6,000 to Adecco Sealants. Emma Claire Wiggins also had the Reserve Champion Exotic Heifer at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. The animal sold for $4,000 to Wingfield Concrete. Addison Ledesma returned to the bidding arena a second time on Friday, April 29, as she won for Reserve Champion Market Broilers. Her chicken sold for $2,000 to Colony Ridge. Chloe Elmore of Hardin 4-H had the Reserve Champion Market Goat at the Cleveland Livestock Show. During the youth livestock auction on Friday, April 29, the goat sold for $3,500 to Colony Ridge and Andco. Raigan Carrington of Liberty FFA sold her Reserve Champion Market Lamb for $2,200 to Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. Hayden Fisher created a walk-through cow sprayer that fetched her the prize for Reserve Champion Ag Mechanics project at the Cleveland Livestock Show. It sold for $3,500 to Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur. After selling his Grand Champion Market Swine, Seth Stearns returned to the youth auction on Friday, April 29, to sell his Reserve Champion F-1 Heifer for $4,000 to Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski. Taylor Fregia sold his Reserve Champion Market Rabbit for $2,250 to Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. A determined Tristen Purswell coaxes her Reserve Champion American Heifer into the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction area. It sold for $6,000 to Wingfield Concrete. Trey Harris with Colony Ridge Land LLC was one of the top bidders at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday, April 29. His bids peaked at $44,450.

