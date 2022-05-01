Cleveland Livestock Show auction nets more than half-million for local youths

The generosity of local businesses and individuals was on full display Friday, April 29, at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction. The auction started at 7 p.m. and finally wrapped up four hours later after the 129th entry was sold. By the end of the night, bidders had committed to $523,250 in the premium sale, not including add-on bids, and another $70,500 in bids at the freezer sale Saturday morning.
The highest bid was $18,000 from Bill and Tammie Wingfield, owners of Wingfield Concrete and Maci Feed Store, for the purchase of the Grand Champion Market Steer raised by Caylee Anderson with Mid-County 4-H. The Wingfields were the highest bidders at the auction with their bids on 28 items totaling $130,025.
The second-highest bid was $14,000 from Trey Harris with Colony Ridge for the Grand Champion American Heifer raised by Sara Aultman with Dolen 4-H.
Grace Williams, this year’s rodeo queen, also received top dollar for her market swine. Even though it did not get picked for Grand Champion or Reserve Champion, it sold for $10,000 to the Wingfields and Liberty Materials.
Other $10,000 bids were made to the following: Seth Stearns of Liberty FFA for his Grand Champion Market Swine by Wingfield Concrete and Andco LLC, the latter of the two owned by Corey Anderson; and Sydni Gulledge of Dolen 4-H for her exotic heifer by Brent and Misty Head.
Some of the bidders had no intentions of actually taking the animals they purchased with some giving them back to the children who had raised them. Louie Potetz, who co-owns Potetz Home Center stores in Liberty and Cleveland, made the winning bid of $5,000 for Kadence Holloman’s market steer, only to then donate the meat from the processed steer to Cleveland Senior Citizens Center.