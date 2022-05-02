Louise Pickren was born in Orange, Texas on February 14, 1938 to parents, Obie and Annie Odera McIntosh. She passed away April 26, 2022 in Splendora, Texas at the age of 84.

Louise lived in Splendora for 45 years, and worked for the City of Houston for 20 years. Her most enjoyment from life came from her family, she was an excellent mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, son; Randy Lenamond; daughter, Diane Stokes; sisters, Nell Arby and Wanda Tompkins; brother, Bobby McIntosh; grandson, Landon Riggins; granddaughter, Angel Fay Stokes.

She is survived by her loving children, Ricky Lenamond, Tina Hall and fiancée Billy Clark, Cheryl McClendon and husband Ronnie, and Tammy Carson and husband Rick Cash; grandchildren, Nicky, Shaun, Ashley, Faith, James, Jason, Christopher, Kaycee, Bruce, Cassie, Jessica, and Angela; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Kingston, Kailey, Hunter, Summer, Tyler, Autumn, Landon, Mackenzie, Ryan, Dallas, and Austin; 22 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 5-8pm. Funeral service will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 12:30 pm with Pastor Richard Christian officiating. Burial will be in the Brookside Memorial Park in Houston, Texas at 3pm.

Pallbearers for the service will be, Billy Clark, Rick Cash, Bobby McIntosh, Colby McIntosh, James Colter, and James Tompkins.

