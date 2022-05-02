Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 30, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 30, 2022:

  • Mendoza, Juan – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
  • Skeins, Scott Allen – No Driver’s License, Failure to Drive in a Single Lane, Failure to Change Vehicle Registration and Operation of Vehicle with Expired License Plates
  • Thibodeaux, Kaitlyn Renee – Public Intoxication
  • Young, Brandon Eugene – Hold for Harris County
  • Johnson, Charles Larry II – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
Johnson, Charles Larry II
Mendoza, Juan
Thibodeaux, Kaitlyn Renee
Young, Brandon Eugene

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.