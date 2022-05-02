Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 30, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 30, 2022:
- Mendoza, Juan – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
- Skeins, Scott Allen – No Driver’s License, Failure to Drive in a Single Lane, Failure to Change Vehicle Registration and Operation of Vehicle with Expired License Plates
- Thibodeaux, Kaitlyn Renee – Public Intoxication
- Young, Brandon Eugene – Hold for Harris County
- Johnson, Charles Larry II – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury