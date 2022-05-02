Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 30, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 30, 2022:

Mendoza, Juan – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

Skeins, Scott Allen – No Driver’s License, Failure to Drive in a Single Lane, Failure to Change Vehicle Registration and Operation of Vehicle with Expired License Plates

Thibodeaux, Kaitlyn Renee – Public Intoxication

Young, Brandon Eugene – Hold for Harris County

Johnson, Charles Larry II – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury

Johnson, Charles Larry II Mendoza, Juan Thibodeaux, Kaitlyn Renee Young, Brandon Eugene

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

