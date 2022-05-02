Doyle seeking seat on Cleveland City Council

Mike Doyle, a 20-year businessman in the Cleveland community, is seeking the seat of Position 5 on the Cleveland City Council in the May 7 election.

Doyle says he has no prior political experience, which is a plus as he is an outsider with no political agenda.

“I will be a strong independent voice on council and will not be beholden to anyone,” Doyle said.

He said his primary duty will be to represent the citizens of the community, not special interests.

Doyle has volunteered for the Unity Committee of Cleveland, previously donating his audio services to Treat Street and the Fourth of July fireworks show.

