DAR essay contest winners announced

The Libertad Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Thursday, April 21, at the parish hall of St. Stephens Episcopal Church to honor the 2021-2022 DAR essay winners.

The medalists were Ashlyn Hergemueller (5th grade), Kendall Harper (6th grade), Addison Vickers (7th grade), Summer Balch (8th grade), and Allison Muscanere (11th grade). Ashlyn, Kendall, Addison, and Summer all attend Liberty ISD while Allison attends Dayton ISD.

The subject of the essays for 5th through 8th grade this year was the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The high school students had to choose a person from the American Revolution era to write about. Each student read her paper at the meeting and was awarded a certificate and a medal.

