TABC arrests fugitive on Interpol’s ‘Red Notice’ list

A man long sought by Mexican federal police for human trafficking charges is now behind bars after he was arrested Friday morning by agents from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Hugo Texis is currently in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility following his arrest by members of TABC’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

SIU agents identified Texis as the subject of an active Interpol “Red Notice” issued by the Mexican federal police. He was located as part of a long-term ongoing investigation by SIU agents in the Houston area.

Interpol Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. They are used to alert police in all member countries about internationally wanted fugitives.

Red Notices help bring fugitives to justice, sometimes many years after the original crime was committed. When a person is sought for prosecution, they have not been convicted and should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

TABC investigators collaborated with agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of State as well as Interpol and the Mexican federal police to make the arrest. Local and federal law enforcement agencies also participated in the arrest. Texis was safely placed under arrest and is currently being processed in DHS-ICE facilities. Texis, who is not a U.S. citizen, was previously deported in 2013.

The Texas Legislature in 2019 made the investigation of human trafficking a top priority for TABC. One of the ways Texans can assist in the fight is by spotting the signs of potential trafficking at a location and reporting it.

If you have information related to this individual or would like to report suspected trafficking, visit bit.ly/tabc-ht for more information. If you are a human trafficking survivor and would like to speak with the TABC victim services coordinator, email Victim.Services@tabc.texas.gov.

