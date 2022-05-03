“LJ” Justin Charles Williams, Jr., age 8, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was born October 24, 2013, in Livingston, Texas.

He is survived by his dad, Justin Charles Williams; bonus mom, Rachel Sweeten; grandparents, Connie Williams (Mom) and Douglas Williams (PawPaw); bonus siblings, Lora Sweeten, Sheldon Sweeten, and Keith Daniel; aunts, Charla McLamb (Nay-Nay), Chelbi Alldredge (Nah-Nah), Julia Hopkins (Ju-Ju), and Jaycie McLamb; uncles, Jimmy McLamb (YaYa), Andrew Alldredge, and Terry Hopkins; cousins, Kenstynn Hopkins, Killian Hopkins, Raegan Alldredge, Amelia Alldredge, Hannah Alldredge, Evelyn Best, and Zalynn Hodge; best friend, Maya Stallworth Smith.

Services are pending.

