The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 1, 2022:

Runyan, Joshua Jordan – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Estrada-Herrera, Raul – Theft of Property

Chavarria, Jose Jeremiar – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Oneil, Joseph David – Assault/Family Violence and Parole Violation

Mosley, Harveeta Rose – Driving While Intoxicated (no mugshot)

