Shepherd ISD employee under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

A Shepherd ISD employee is being investigated after allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a minor student. The school district has not identified the employee nor stated if the employee is a teacher or another capacity. The District said the employee will not be returning to work.

The alleged incident came to light on Monday, May 2, according to a statement from the District to parents and guardians. The statement reads:

“We regret to inform you that on May 02, 2022, Shepherd ISD administrators became aware of allegations that a middle school employee had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The parents of the student have been notified and appropriate state and local agencies are now involved and the employee will not be returning to work for Shepherd ISD.”

The District believes the relationship was an isolated incident and the investigation will not extend to other students. However, should the investigation lead to other alleged victims, parents and guardians will be notified before their student is interviewed.

“Any person with knowledge about inappropriate communication or contact between any Shepherd ISD employee(s) and any student(s) or minor(s) is asked to contact a campus or district administrator immediately so the concerns may be investigated and appropriately addressed. The district takes these types of allegations very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement and any other agencies involved. Providing a safe and secure learning environment is our top priority, and we will always act swiftly when that is compromised,” the statement reads.

All questions about this incident are being referred to Shepherd ISD Superintendent Jason Hewitt at 512-581-8505 or jhewitt@shepherdisd.net

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

