Phoenix Park Hull Terminal dedicated, company plans to grow Liberty County location

Phoenix Park Energy Marketing LLC (PPEM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited (PPGPL), hosted a dedication ceremony on April 28, 2022, for its newly acquired NGL terminal located in Hull, Texas.

The event, attended by the company’s key external stakeholders and employees, was held at the rebranded Phoenix Park Hull Terminal facility.

Daisetta Mayor Eric Thaxton warmly welcomed the new Phoenix Park company into the Hull community, as he participated in the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the plaque to officially mark the company’s successful completion of the acquisition. The mayor expressed his anticipation of the company’s integration into the community, through its community engagement program.

In his feature remarks, Chairman Conrad Enill commended the team that worked on the company’s second North American acquisition in two years, saying that “while the board has provided leadership and resources, it’s the efforts of the employees that must be applauded.”

He emphasized that as the company grows along the energy value chain in fulfillment of its strategic objectives.

“Phoenix Park 4.0 is envisioned to be a fully integrated business that is invested along the energy value chain,” Enill said.

In doing so, it will focus on sustainability across all areas of business. He stressed that, “the company’s continued growth will redound directly to the benefit of its shareholders, customers, and its fence line communities.

PPEM’s president Donnie Schubert shared the company’s plans to grow the terminal.

“With this terminal, PPEM can access and aggregate LPG supply to sustain and grow its markets in Mexico and the U.S. This terminal has a maximum capacity of 16 rail cars per day (14,000 bpd); K1 / K2 pipelines which connect the facility to its supply sources in Beaumont and Mt. Belvieu; over 40 acres on which the terminal sits and an additional 350 acres of adjacent land.

The company plans to increase to 22 rail cars per day by April 2023 and to 44 railcars thereafter. Already the Engineering and Operations teams are in the advanced stages of planning for these expansions.

The Phoenix Park Hull terminal is a strategic acquisition for Phoenix Park and through its skilled and competent workforce spread across the US, Trinidad and Tobago and Canada, the company is well poised for further growth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

