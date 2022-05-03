Hightower Unit in Dayton remembers fallen peers at memorial service

The names of 43 new people added to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Roll Call were read during a solemn Correctional Officers Memorial Service on Tuesday, May 3, at the Hightower Unit in Dayton. The names read are TDCJ employees who died from April 2021 to April 2022 in the line of duty, many from COVID-19 related illnesses.

Hightower Unit Warden Warren Worthy said TDCJ employees were at a heightened risk during the pandemic, which resulted in the loss of lives.

“We are essential personnel. These employees had to keep working,” Worthy said.

Hightower Unit Warden Warren Worthy, Texas Ranger Brandon Bess and TDCJ Regional Director Maricia Jackson attended the Correctional Officers Memorial Service on May 3 at the Hightower Unit in Dayton.

Worthy said Tuesday’s memorial service was an opportunity to make sure the correctional officers will not be forgotten.

“The memorial service honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

Tuesday’s ceremony was the second memorial service held at the Hightower Unit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In the first year of the pandemic, the event was pushed off for a year, followed by a smaller event in 2021. At this year’s event, dozens of people were in attendance, including Texas Ranger Brandon Bess, the keynote speaker.

“While the number of officers killed each year is up dramatically, the number of felonious assaults against officer continues to rise, too,” Bess said. “In 2020 we also faced a new danger that no one ever expected – COVID-19 – and you all lost many of your brothers and sisters to that devastating disease, most recently with the loss of Correctional Officer 5 Lonnie Anderson Jr. on March 6, 2022.”

Bess quoted a recent newspaper article that referred to peace officers as “soldiers in a war that never ends,” adding that he believes it to be a good analogy.

“There are currently over 800,000 [peace] officers in the United States. Across this country, on an almost daily basis, officers are involved in life or death struggles that make the OK Corral pale in comparison. The OK Corral was a different day and time and police may have been looked at differently,” Bess said. “CNN did not cover the OK Corral, but everyone knows about it and knows who the Earps and Clantons were. The FBI shooting in Miami and the North Hollywood Bank Robbery were front page for a couple of days and forgotten. This is the reality, and if you think I have painted a picture of gloom, that was not my intention. You officers do what you do, you choose your station in life and few would trade places with you.”

He reminded the correctional officers in attendance that they, like peace officers, deserve the support and gratitude of citizens of this country for standing in the gap and preventing more harm from coming their way.

“For you officers, there is no greater responsibility or higher calling. You have a sacred, solemn duty to live worthy and to conduct yourself with honor and chivalry as did those knights of old,” he said. “Let us never forget the sacrifice of those we have lost. God bless you all and God bless Texas,” Bess said.

As Taps is played, a riderless horse is walked through the Hightower Unit grounds. The riderless horse ceremony, often seen in funerals, is a symbol of a fallen soldier or peace officer.

Added to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Roll Call this year are:

Correctional Officer Josa Ruiz, Hutchins State Jail

Correctional Officer Lonnie Johnson, Coffield Unit

Administrative Assistant Curtis Wollam, private facility

Correctional Officer John Broadaway, Rufe Jordan Unit

Food Service Manager Darrell Avery, Hutchins State Jail

Correctional Officer Johnathan Glover, Torres Unit

RN Tammy Martinez, Michael Unit

Correctional Officer Alfredo Urbina, Ney Unit

Correctional Officer Carlos Moreno, Alfred Hughes Unit

Clerk Armando Rodriguez

Equipment Operator Adrian Harding

Correctional Officer Mark Loecken, Huntsville Unit

Correctional Officer James Dood, Bridgeport Correctional Center

Parole Officer Trainee Ty’lsha Harper, Parole Division

Correctional Officer Kevin Dupree, Powledge Unit

Administrative Assistant Amy Mashburn, RPD Sex Offender Rehabilitation

Correctional Officer Garland Chaney, Skyview Unit

Correctional Officer Scott Collora, Luther Unit

Administrative Assistant Theresa Carter, Parole Division Fort Worth

Correctional Officer Melissa Maldonado, Garza West Unit

Correctional Officer Connell Foreman, Skyview Unit

Correctional Officer Charles R. Hughes, Holiday Unit

Correctional Officer Cleadas Sherman, Travis County State Jail

Inmate Record Clerk Lacy J. Bennett, Alfred Hughes Unit

Human Resources Specialist Ollen Halsey, Training and Leader Development Training, Huntsville

Correctional Officer Chris Watson, Hodge Unit

Sgt. Shad Hammon, Clemens Unit

Correctional Officer Jose A. Hernandez, Torres Unit

Correctional Officer Echo Rodriguez, Garza West Unit

Food Service Manager Codie Whitley-Turner, Huntsville Unit

Parole Officer Huey Prymus III, Tyler District Parole Office

Correctional Officer Glenn R. Skeens, Alfred Hughes Unit

Correctional Officer Honorato Antones, James V. Alred Unit

Laundry Manager Lakeisha Brantley, Plane State Jail

Sgt. Joe Olivares, Connally Unit

Clerk Whitney Poindexter, Duncan Unit

Human Resources Manager VaShunna Jefferson, Huntsville

Dental Assistant Suchada Nordell, Robertson Unit-Texas Tech

Correctional Officer Daniel Giorgi, Dominguez Unit

Administrative Assistant Mary Martinez, Middleton Unit

Inventory and Store Specialist Bill Ball, Huntsville

Certified Medication Aid Shantee Brunson, Melton Crain Unit-UTMB

Correctional Officer Jimmy Garcia, Bill Clements Unit

