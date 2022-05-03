Robert Wayne Jackson, 62, of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was born on Sunday, October 4, 1959, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Conrad Wayne Jackson and Joann (Watt) Jackson. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Joann (Watt) Jackson, brother, Eric Jackson, grandparents, Wilba Randall, Joe Watt, Alpha Rose Jackson, Conrad Jackson, and uncle, James Perry. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 24 years, Karen Jackson; father, Conrad Wayne Jackson; brothers, Michael Jackson and wife Rosemarie, Wesley Jackson and wife Ginger; sister, Melissa Jackson; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Wayne Jackson, please visit our floral store.

