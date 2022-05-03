Pamela Renee Cain, 53, of Cleveland, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was born on Saturday, October 19, 1968, in Wyoming to Ella J. Wood. Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Ella J. Wood and brothers, John and Joe Huffman. Left to cherish her memory is her loving friend, Carl Lux; brother, Billy Huffman; sister-in-law, Stephanie Huffman; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pamela Renee Cain, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

