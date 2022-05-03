Dayton Youth Sports Association removes treasurer over suspicions of fund misappropriation

Dayton Youth Sports Association has relieved its financial treasurer for failure to maintain financial records, according to a statement DYSA released Tuesday afternoon, May 3.

“A recent and cursory review led to the discovery of unexplained discrepancies in several areas of concern. The remaining board members are beginning the process of thoroughly investigating all aspects of its financial accounts, policies, and procedures including all financial transactions over the last several years,” the statement continues.

According to DYSA President Haden Gutierrez, he has been in communication with Dayton Police Department and plans to keep them informed of the current situation as the board moves forward in its query of the financial records.

“The board met Tuesday evening and appointed a three-person council, along with an outside person from the public, to look at the financial records and report any findings to the rest of the board,” Gutierrez said.

If any wrongdoing is found, the facts will be presented to the board, which will determine where to go from there. In the interest of transparency, the board plans to keep the Dayton community apprised through its Facebook page and news outlets.

According to Gutierrez, the treasurer has been with DYSA for several years. She has not been charged with any crime and therefore will not be named.

“We understand that you trust us with your children, their sports experience, your time and money. It is not something we take lightly. Please note this is not a reflection of who we are and what we stand for,” he stated in the DYSA post on Facebook. “We are committed to being transparent and for kids and families in our community.”

In order to prevent any further losses, DYSA has removed the treasurer from all bank accounts.

