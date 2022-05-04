Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 2, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 2, 2022:
- Johnson, Christian Paul – Public Intoxication
- Gurrusquieta, Gustovo – Public Intoxication
- Corona, Jennifer – Driving While Intoxicated
- Peak, James Floyd – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property (no mugshot)
- Whitehead, Daniel Ray – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession With Intent to Deliver/Manufacture of a Controlled Substance
- Skinner, Dylan – Disorderly Conduct
- Smith, Lajohn Andrell – Assault of a Public Servant
- Morgan, Larry Gene – Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Assault, Hold for Montgomery County-Theft and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information
- Thompson, James – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Sanchez, Adrian – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Possession of Marijuana
- Valle, Isaac Steven – Sexual Assault of a Child, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Possession of Marijuana
- Johnson, Ocie – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
- Smith, Thomas – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Bell, Rodney Lynn – Aggravated Assault of a Deadly Weapon