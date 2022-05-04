Murder charge filed against Moss Bluff man accused of shooting neighbor

A Moss Bluff man is now facing a murder charge stemming from a May 1 shooting that reportedly took place at his home on CR 126 off of FM 563 in south Liberty County. The alleged shooter – Edwin Thomas Baty, 55 – was arrested May 3 and placed in the Liberty County Jail where he is being withheld on a $100,000 bond.

Baty is accused of the shooting death of his neighbor, Christopher Aaron Jorgensen, 32, after he and Jorgensen and Baty’s friend, Alvin Ray Zachary, 51, were involved in a confrontation over a damaged truck.

In a statement initially released by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, it was explained that Baty and Zachary lived in one house and Jorgensen lived next door. Jorgensen allegedly went to Baty’s home and accused Baty and Zachary of damaging his pickup truck.

Baty, Edwin Thomas Luken, Daniel

Initially it also was claimed that Jorgensen went to Baty’s home to confront him about the damaged truck and an argument ensued that resulted in Baty running into his house and locking himself inside. Jorgensen was alleged to have followed him into the house and attempted to break down the door with Baty defending his home with a 12-gauge shotgun.

However, the circumstances appear to have changed as Baty is now charged with murder. Another suspect who reportedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of deputies has also been arrested.

According to Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader, his investigators were able to identify the alleged fleeing person as Daniel Joseph Luken, 54. Luken, a registered sex offender from the Houston area, had a Pardons and Parole warrant as well as eight felony warrants from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

“On May 3, 2022, the LCSO CID (Criminal Investigative Division) received information that Luken had returned to the crime scene location and was preparing to flee the area. The LCSO SRT (Special Response Team) members, along with assistance from LCSO CID, arrived at the residence and took Luken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Liberty County Jail for the outstanding warrants with other charges pending,” said Rader.

Luken’s warrants include charges for Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Robbery, Terroristic Threat and Theft of a Firearm (four separate charges). Luken’s bond for the Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon charge is set at $400,000.

