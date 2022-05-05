Harvey Lee Jefferson, our beloved son, brother and father, was called home at the age of 56 years, two months and 13 days. Harvey was a resident of Liberty, Texas, and departed this life on April 26, 2022, sometime in the afternoon. Harvey is also known by the nicknames of TeeTee and Pecane.

Harvey Was born in Wilson, NC where he graduated from Beddingfield High School and then moved to Killeen, Texas, in 1983 as a military dependent. Harvey fell in love with Texas and remained there until his death. Harvey also acquired an associate degree in Horticulture from Lamar College in Beaumont, Texas. Harvey worked in various industries including truck driving for James B.Hunt, fence building in Tennessee, and horticulture in Texas.

Harvey’s Immediate family members include: Mother – Alice Jefferson Webb (Donnie E. Webb) of Vine Grove, Ky.; Father – Harvey Moore Jr. (Mary Moore) of Wilson, NC.; Brothers – Clarence D. Jefferson of Atlanta, Ga.; and. Sister – Angelia Jefferson Hines (Benjamin Lofton) of Dayton, Texas.

Harvey’s children include: Alice Faye Jefferson, Harvey Jefferson Jr., and Frances Jefferson, Joyce Hawkins of Lake Charles, La., Brittany Jefferson, Wilbert Hawkins, and Scott Willis of Gatesville, Texas, Gregory Hawkins of Rosharon, Texas, and Jacoby Hawkins and Earnie Booker of Beaumont, Texas. Harvey was blessed with 16 grandchildren. The children’s mother – Songela Hawkins of Lake Charles, La.

Harvey’s other siblings include: Ryan Moore of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Regina Hinnant and Byron Moore of Wilson, NC.

Harvey was also blessed to have a great number of extended family members including a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Harvey was blessed with a host of friends, but there are five that can be counted as his very good friends. They are Keith Dennis, Gerald Lazaro, Chris Aaron, Bernadine Williams, and Cheryl (AKA Shorty).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

