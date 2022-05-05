Douglas Mitchell McDaniel, 77, of Moss Hill, Texas passed on to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center in Liberty, Texas.

Mr. McDaniel was born on September 29, 1944 to the late Maness McDaniel and Lizzie Green in Liberty, Texas. Mr. McDaniel was a retired operator for Lyondell Chemical. He was a US Vietnam Army Veteran. He was a faithful member of Hardin Baptist Church in Hardin, Texas.

Christmas under the stars at North Main Baptist Church was yearly event that he looked forwarded to with his donkey. Mr. McDaniel adored his wife and loved his children, and grand children. He enjoyed cruising with his wife and eating ice cream on the cruises. He loved to travel. Mr McDaniel will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. McDaniel is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruthie Smikal.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra Buell McDaniel of Moss Hill, Texas; sons, Bradley McDaniel and wife Sandra of Moss Hill, Texas, Brian McDaniel and wife Keri of League City, Texas; daughters, Karron Willis of Baytown, Texas, Theresa Smith of Baytown, Texas; brothers, Donald McDaniel and wife Lois of Willis, Texas, Maness McDaniel Jr, and wife Charlotte of Baytown, Texas; sister, Jean Moser of Baytown, Texas; grandchildren, Logan and wife Nicki McDaniel, Caleb and wife Chelsea McDaniel, Brianna McDaniel, Shelby McDaniel, Brooke McDaniel, Hope and husband Kyle Tanner, Shawn Parker, Shane Parker, Tiffany and husband Chris Wiltse, Derrck Hemphill; great grandchildren Adi, Brayleigh, Haven, Elijah, Lily, Ari, Kylee Jaxson, Mila, Avery, Evan, and Collin. He is also survived by many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A Memorial Service of Remembrances will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:00 am at Hardin Baptist Church, Hardin, Texas with Pastor Tony Hines officiating.

