Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 3, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 3, 2022:

  • Hoover, Ray Keith – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Hudnall, Jessie Marie – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Chapman, Douglas Dean – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
  • Biddle, Gessenia – Public Intoxication
  • Mansker, Timothy Wayne – Order Setting Aside Bond-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Escobedo, Anita Malonda – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of Marijuana (more than 4 oz. but less than 5 lbs.)
  • Carter, Chad Wayne – Criminal Trespass
  • Montoya, Maresa R – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
  • Baty, Edwin Thomas – Murder
  • Luken, Daniel – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Hold for Harris County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Hold for Harris County-Theft of a Firearm (four counts), Hold for Harris County-Terroristic Threat and Parole Violation
