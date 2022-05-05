Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 3, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 3, 2022:
- Hoover, Ray Keith – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
- Hudnall, Jessie Marie – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Chapman, Douglas Dean – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
- Biddle, Gessenia – Public Intoxication
- Mansker, Timothy Wayne – Order Setting Aside Bond-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Escobedo, Anita Malonda – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of Marijuana (more than 4 oz. but less than 5 lbs.)
- Carter, Chad Wayne – Criminal Trespass
- Montoya, Maresa R – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
- Baty, Edwin Thomas – Murder
- Luken, Daniel – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Hold for Harris County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Hold for Harris County-Theft of a Firearm (four counts), Hold for Harris County-Terroristic Threat and Parole Violation