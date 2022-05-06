Cathy Fay Strickland was born in Hatch, New Mexico, to parents, George B. Green and Helena Carpenter Green, on July 30, 1948. Cathy passed away April 30, 2022 in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 73.

She was a resident of Liberty, Texas and was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. Cathy enjoyed spending time with her family and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Henry Green and Wayne Green; sister, Linda Green.

She is survived by her daughter, Sara Kennedy and husband Joseph; son, Christopher Martin and wife Samantha; Stepson Roy Strickland, brother, Charles Green and wife Janet; sister, Edda Lyn Worley; 7 grandchildren, Stewart Thompson, Jonathon Thompson, Garrett Thompson, Kristina Howard, Seth Whitmire, Michael Whitmire, and Tristan Martin; 14 great-grandchildren, Mason, Colton, Adrienne, Ansleigh, Alaynah, Harper, Bentley, Layton, Jason, Tommy, Kayson, Christian, Hunter, and Spencer. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.

