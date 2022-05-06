Leslie “Les” Paul Parker, 59, of Houston passed away on May 3, 2022. Les was born December 26, 1962, in Madison, Wisconsin to parents Hewey Parker and Alice Gary Parker.

Les was a resident of Houston most of his life. He graduated from Pasadena High School in 1981 and continued education at San Jacinto College in Deer Park. He was a radiology technician at Methodist Hospital in the Medical Center for over 20 years.

Les was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mayo and Lula Parker and Asa and Mae Gary; also, his nephew, Joshua Tellez. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his life partner, Marc Hernandez; his mother, Alice Haven; his father, Hewey Parker and wife Debbie; brothers, David Parker and wife Cely and James Parker and Amy Beatty; stepbrother, Anthony Berges and wife Katrina; sisters, Suzann Cameron and husband Chris and Rebecca Conner and husband Brent; also, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life for Les will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. The family will receive friends 12 noon until service time on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

