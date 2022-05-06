Richard Thomas Harrell, Sr., age 64, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2022. He was born October 26, 1957, in Cleveland, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Roland and Edna Pauline Harrell; birth mother, Jessie Levings; birth father, Wallace Harrell; daughter, Danielle Rolynn Harrell; and brother, James Paul Harrell.

Richard served our country in the US Navy. He worked for Turner Industries for 11 years.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Rebecca Harrell; children, Richard Thomas Harrell, Jr., James Daniel Harrell and wife Sarah; siblings, Barbara Vickers and husband Jack, Connie Leatherwood, Beverly Vega and husband Jesus, Betty Sue Rodriguez and husband Mike, Lillie Mae Street, Darlene Sullivan and husband Carl, and Doris Ann Harrell; grandchildren, Justin Banister, Ashley Banister, Cody Riendeau, Reagen Harrell, Brooklyn Harrell, James Harrell, and Richard Harrell; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

