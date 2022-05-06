Nicole Romero Ramirez, infant daughter of Marbella Vela Ramirez and Alain Fernando Romero Hernandez, gained her angel wings, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Adelaida Espino and her cousin Bryan Velazquez. She leaves behind to cherish her precious memories her parents; her grandmother Maria Louisa; of Channelview her aunts and uncles Yadira Ramirez of Deanna, Texas, Rachell Vela, of Channelview, Pamela Nokel, of Channelview, Fernando Murillo, of Channelview, Fernanda Murrillo, Channelview, Jacob Murillo of Channelview, numerous cousins and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 11am on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Linney Cemetery, in Dayton, Texas.

“Even though you weren’t here for long, we will always remember you and love you.”

Forever in our hearts Baby Girl,

Mom & Dad

