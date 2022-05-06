Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 4, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 4, 2022:
- Berber, Eric Lane – Reckless Driving
- Johnson, Joangela – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and False Alarm or Report
- Davis, Stacy Jay – Bond Forfeiture-Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register and Expired Driver’s License
- Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr. – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order
- Earls, Heather Renee – Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Speer, Makenzie Marie – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Mick, John David – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (no mugshot)
- Cox, Tristyn Hayes – Theft of Property