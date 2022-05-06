Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 4, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 4, 2022:

Berber, Eric Lane – Reckless Driving

Johnson, Joangela – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and False Alarm or Report

Davis, Stacy Jay – Bond Forfeiture-Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register and Expired Driver’s License

Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr. – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order

Earls, Heather Renee – Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Speer, Makenzie Marie – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Mick, John David – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (no mugshot)

Cox, Tristyn Hayes – Theft of Property

