Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 4, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 4, 2022:

  • Berber, Eric Lane – Reckless Driving
  • Johnson, Joangela – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and False Alarm or Report
  • Davis, Stacy Jay – Bond Forfeiture-Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register and Expired Driver’s License
  • Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr. – Violation of a Bond/Protective Order
  • Earls, Heather Renee – Hold for Montgomery County-Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Speer, Makenzie Marie – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Mick, John David – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (no mugshot)
  • Cox, Tristyn Hayes – Theft of Property
