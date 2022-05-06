LCSO hosting meeting for wrecker drivers, tow and storage yard companies

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a wrecker policy workshop for those wanting to be on the Liberty County non-consent wrecker rotation list. The meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. on May 12 at the Jail Administration Building, 2400 Beaumont Ave., Liberty.

Representatives from the Liberty County Attorney’s Office will be in attendance to answer questions that arise during the workshop. Also expected to be in attendance are members of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

This meeting is for Liberty County wrecker drivers and wrecker truck company owners who meet the TDLR requirements for maintaining and operating a tow truck, or a vehicle storage facility in Liberty County.

For more information, contact John Headrick by calling 936-336-4500 or sending email to john.headrick@co.liberty.tx.us.

