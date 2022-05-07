Results for Liberty County May 7 election

The following are the Liberty County election results (early, absentee voting and all voting centers). There will be runoff elections for Cleveland City Council between candidates Rachel Hall and Desiree David, and Fred Terrell and Mike Doyle.
Liberty County Hospital District 1
- Julie Woodward – 256 early/absentee + 110 election day = 366
- Marcus T. Brand – 241 early/absentee + 82 election day = 323
- Milton Fregia – 539 early/absentee + 231 election day = 770
- Victor Barranco – 457 early/absentee + 186 election day = 643
- Bill Griffin – 476 early/absentee + 222 election day = 698
Hardin City Council Position 1
- Brent Clark – 67 early/absentee + 23 election day =90
Hardin City Council Position 3
- Phyllis Lewing – 36 early/absentee + 7 election day = 43
- Tommy Small – 65 early/absentee + 19 election day = 84
Hardin City Council Position 4
- Julie Terry – 38 early/absentee + 6 election day = 44
- David Meadows – 68 early/absentee + 21 election day = 89
Cleveland City Council Position 3
- Eddie Lowery – 265 early/absentee + 110 election day = 375
- James Franklin – 164 early/absentee + 76 election day= 240
Cleveland City Council Position 4
- Desiree David – 154 early/absentee + 104 election day = 258
- Rachel Hall – 175 early/absentee + 44 election day = 219
- Delores Terry – 112 early/absentee + 48 election day = 160
Cleveland City Council Position 5
- Fred Terrell – 233 early/absentee + 75 election day = 308
- Mike Doyle – 136 early/absentee + 70 election day = 206
- Erika Montesnieto – 63 early/absentee + 47 election day = 110
Cleveland ISD Trustees, Position 4
- LaDerrington Baldwin – 276 early/absentee + 155 election day = 431
- Willie Carter – 305 early/absentee + 132 election day = 437
Cleveland ISD Trustees, Position 5
- Sharica S. Lewis – 247 early/absentee + 136 election day = 383
- Amanda Sandoval Brooks – 328 early/absentee + 144 election day = 472
Hull-Daisetta ISD Trustees, Position 6
- Bradley Davis – 74 early/absentee + 56 election day = 130
- Anna Lou Warren – 52 early/absentee + 32 election day = 84
- Colby Fregia – 33 early/absentee + 55 election day = 88
Hull-Daisetta ISD Trustees, Position 7
- Anthony Gerard Eaglin – 96 early/absentee + 94 election day = 190
- Jim Parker – 56 early/absentee + 48 election day = 104
City of Daisetta Mayor
- Eric Thaxton – 46 early/absentee and 40 election day = 86
City of Daisetta, Position 1
- Cindy L. Burchfield – 51 early/absentee + 37 election day = 88
City of Daisetta, Position 3
- Lori Tidwell – 47 early/absentee + 36 election day = 83
- Rodger Slusher Sr. – 11 early/absentee + 16 election day = 27
City of Daisetta, Position 5
- Andrew McClusky – 52 early/absentee + 40 election day = 92
City of Ames, Position 1
- Michael Trahan – 36 early/absentee + 29 election day = 65
- Wellona Robertson – 6 early/absentee + 15 election day = 21
- Quatomonique Childress – 3 early/absentee + 3 election day = 6
City of Ames, Position 2
- Elizabeth Hardy – 27 early/absentee + 25 election day = 52
- Reggie Rollins – 7 early/absentee + 17 election day = 24
- Eugene Redmon – 9 early/absentee + 4 election day = 13
City of Ames, Position 4
- Barbara Domain – 18 early/absentee + 23 election day = 41
- Alfred Lee Freeman Jr. – 25 early/absentee + 24 election day = 49
Hardin ISD Trustees, Place 3
- James “Bubba” Campbell – 233 early/absentee + 115 election day = 348
- Charlie Wakefield – 83 early/absentee + 31 election day = 114
- Stephanie Johnson Clark – 302 early/absentee + 108 election day = 410
Hardin ISD Trustees, Place 4
- Dana Holst – 382 early/absentee + 138 election day = 520
- Joey Scheffler – 223 early/absentee + 106 election day = 329
Hardin ISD Trustees, Place 5
- Jennifer Parker – 197 early/absentee + 73 election day = 270
- Charles Bolds – 405 early/absentee + 176 election day = 581
Hardin ISD Trustees, Place 7
- Bethany Walker – 249 early/absentee + 89 election day = 338
- Michelle Hotaling – 315 early/absentee + 139 election day = 454
City of Liberty Mayor
- Carl Pickett – 327 early/absentee + 120 election day = 447
City of Liberty Council Members (at-large members with three persons with top votes winning)
- Tommy Brents – 261 early/absentee + 97 election day = 358
- Ed Seymour – 253 early/absentee + 82 election day = 335
- David Arnold – 217 early/absentee + 57 election day = 274
- J.L. “Chipper” Smith – 226 early/absentee + 79 election day = 305
City of Dayton Council, Position 1
- Tonya Smikal – 215 early/absentee + 69 election day = 284
- Dwight Pruitt – 209 early/absentee + 86 election day = 295
City of Dayton Council, Position 2
- Janette Goulder-Frick – 159 early/absentee + 49 election day = 208
- Josh Townsend – 109 early/absentee + 52 election day = 161
- Sherial Lawson – 144 early/absentee + 47 election day = 191
City of Dayton Council, Position 3
- John Headrick – 295 early/absentee + 107 election day = 402
City of Dayton Proposition A
- Yes – 218 early/absentee + 86 election day = 304
- No – 199 early/absentee + 76 election day = 275
City of Dayton Proposition B
- Yes – 360 early/absentee + 127 election day = 487
- No – 53 early/absentee + 28 election day = 81
City of Dayton Proposition C
- Yes – 386 early/absentee + 149 election day = 535
- No – 37 early/absentee + 14 election day = 51
City of Dayton Proposition D
- Yes – 376 early/absentee + 141 election day = 517
- No – 44 early/absentee + 17 election day = 61
City of Dayton Proposition E
- Yes – 380 early/absentee + 147 election day = 527
- No – 39 early/absentee + 13 election day = 52
City of Dayton Proposition F
- Yes – 397 early/absentee + 156 election day = 553
- No – 18 early/absentee + 6 election day = 24
State of Texas Proposition 1
- For – 2,453 early/absentee + 1,309 election day = 3,762
- Against – 329 early/absentee + 148 election day = 477
State of Texas Proposition 2
- For – 2,378 early/absentee + 1,264 election day = 3,642
- Against – 453 early/absentee + 213 election day = 666
For anyone who is interested, here are the results of the “children’s ballot,” a fun election that is created by the Liberty County Elections Administration Office:
Favorite dessert
- Cupcakes – 32
- Doughnuts – 7
- Ice cream cones – 9
- Licorice – 0
Sports/activities
- Baseball/softball – 15
- Football – 2
- Video games – 8
- Board games – 4
Favorite color
- Red – 8
- Yellow – 4
- Blue – 14
- Green – 3
Fruit
- Citrus – 2
- Grapes – 13
- Bananas – 3
- Apples – 2
