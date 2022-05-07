Results for Liberty County May 7 election

The following are the Liberty County election results (early, absentee voting and all voting centers). There will be runoff elections for Cleveland City Council between candidates Rachel Hall and Desiree David, and Fred Terrell and Mike Doyle.

Liberty County Hospital District 1

Julie Woodward – 256 early/absentee + 110 election day = 366

Marcus T. Brand – 241 early/absentee + 82 election day = 323

Milton Fregia – 539 early/absentee + 231 election day = 770

Victor Barranco – 457 early/absentee + 186 election day = 643

Bill Griffin – 476 early/absentee + 222 election day = 698

Hardin City Council Position 1

Brent Clark – 67 early/absentee + 23 election day =90

Hardin City Council Position 3

Phyllis Lewing – 36 early/absentee + 7 election day = 43

Tommy Small – 65 early/absentee + 19 election day = 84

Hardin City Council Position 4

Julie Terry – 38 early/absentee + 6 election day = 44

David Meadows – 68 early/absentee + 21 election day = 89

Cleveland City Council Position 3

Eddie Lowery – 265 early/absentee + 110 election day = 375

James Franklin – 164 early/absentee + 76 election day= 240

Cleveland City Council Position 4

Desiree David – 154 early/absentee + 104 election day = 258

Rachel Hall – 175 early/absentee + 44 election day = 219

Delores Terry – 112 early/absentee + 48 election day = 160

Cleveland City Council Position 5

Fred Terrell – 233 early/absentee + 75 election day = 308

Mike Doyle – 136 early/absentee + 70 election day = 206

Erika Montesnieto – 63 early/absentee + 47 election day = 110

Cleveland ISD Trustees, Position 4

LaDerrington Baldwin – 276 early/absentee + 155 election day = 431

Willie Carter – 305 early/absentee + 132 election day = 437

Cleveland ISD Trustees, Position 5

Sharica S. Lewis – 247 early/absentee + 136 election day = 383

Amanda Sandoval Brooks – 328 early/absentee + 144 election day = 472

Hull-Daisetta ISD Trustees, Position 6

Bradley Davis – 74 early/absentee + 56 election day = 130

Anna Lou Warren – 52 early/absentee + 32 election day = 84

Colby Fregia – 33 early/absentee + 55 election day = 88

Hull-Daisetta ISD Trustees, Position 7

Anthony Gerard Eaglin – 96 early/absentee + 94 election day = 190

Jim Parker – 56 early/absentee + 48 election day = 104

City of Daisetta Mayor

Eric Thaxton – 46 early/absentee and 40 election day = 86

City of Daisetta, Position 1

Cindy L. Burchfield – 51 early/absentee + 37 election day = 88

City of Daisetta, Position 3

Lori Tidwell – 47 early/absentee + 36 election day = 83

Rodger Slusher Sr. – 11 early/absentee + 16 election day = 27

City of Daisetta, Position 5

Andrew McClusky – 52 early/absentee + 40 election day = 92

City of Ames, Position 1

Michael Trahan – 36 early/absentee + 29 election day = 65

Wellona Robertson – 6 early/absentee + 15 election day = 21

Quatomonique Childress – 3 early/absentee + 3 election day = 6

City of Ames, Position 2

Elizabeth Hardy – 27 early/absentee + 25 election day = 52

Reggie Rollins – 7 early/absentee + 17 election day = 24

Eugene Redmon – 9 early/absentee + 4 election day = 13

City of Ames, Position 4

Barbara Domain – 18 early/absentee + 23 election day = 41

Alfred Lee Freeman Jr. – 25 early/absentee + 24 election day = 49

Hardin ISD Trustees, Place 3

James “Bubba” Campbell – 233 early/absentee + 115 election day = 348

Charlie Wakefield – 83 early/absentee + 31 election day = 114

Stephanie Johnson Clark – 302 early/absentee + 108 election day = 410

Hardin ISD Trustees, Place 4

Dana Holst – 382 early/absentee + 138 election day = 520

Joey Scheffler – 223 early/absentee + 106 election day = 329

Hardin ISD Trustees, Place 5

Jennifer Parker – 197 early/absentee + 73 election day = 270

Charles Bolds – 405 early/absentee + 176 election day = 581

Hardin ISD Trustees, Place 7

Bethany Walker – 249 early/absentee + 89 election day = 338

Michelle Hotaling – 315 early/absentee + 139 election day = 454

City of Liberty Mayor

Carl Pickett – 327 early/absentee + 120 election day = 447

City of Liberty Council Members (at-large members with three persons with top votes winning)

Tommy Brents – 261 early/absentee + 97 election day = 358

Ed Seymour – 253 early/absentee + 82 election day = 335

David Arnold – 217 early/absentee + 57 election day = 274

J.L. “Chipper” Smith – 226 early/absentee + 79 election day = 305

City of Dayton Council, Position 1

Tonya Smikal – 215 early/absentee + 69 election day = 284

Dwight Pruitt – 209 early/absentee + 86 election day = 295

City of Dayton Council, Position 2

Janette Goulder-Frick – 159 early/absentee + 49 election day = 208

Josh Townsend – 109 early/absentee + 52 election day = 161

Sherial Lawson – 144 early/absentee + 47 election day = 191

City of Dayton Council, Position 3

John Headrick – 295 early/absentee + 107 election day = 402

City of Dayton Proposition A

Yes – 218 early/absentee + 86 election day = 304

No – 199 early/absentee + 76 election day = 275

City of Dayton Proposition B

Yes – 360 early/absentee + 127 election day = 487

No – 53 early/absentee + 28 election day = 81

City of Dayton Proposition C

Yes – 386 early/absentee + 149 election day = 535

No – 37 early/absentee + 14 election day = 51

City of Dayton Proposition D

Yes – 376 early/absentee + 141 election day = 517

No – 44 early/absentee + 17 election day = 61

City of Dayton Proposition E

Yes – 380 early/absentee + 147 election day = 527

No – 39 early/absentee + 13 election day = 52

City of Dayton Proposition F

Yes – 397 early/absentee + 156 election day = 553

No – 18 early/absentee + 6 election day = 24

State of Texas Proposition 1

For – 2,453 early/absentee + 1,309 election day = 3,762

Against – 329 early/absentee + 148 election day = 477

State of Texas Proposition 2

For – 2,378 early/absentee + 1,264 election day = 3,642

Against – 453 early/absentee + 213 election day = 666

For anyone who is interested, here are the results of the “children’s ballot,” a fun election that is created by the Liberty County Elections Administration Office:

Favorite dessert

Cupcakes – 32

Doughnuts – 7

Ice cream cones – 9

Licorice – 0

Sports/activities

Baseball/softball – 15

Football – 2

Video games – 8

Board games – 4

Favorite color

Red – 8

Yellow – 4

Blue – 14

Green – 3

Fruit

Citrus – 2

Grapes – 13

Bananas – 3

Apples – 2

