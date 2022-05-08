Aurora Garcia, 83, of Channelview, Texas, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Aurora was born January 2, 1939, in Matamoras, Mexico to parents Epigmenio Cruz and Maria Antonia Gomez.

Aurora was a 30 year resident of Channelview and former resident of the Houston area. She was a hard worker and kept everything in her household spotless. She enjoyed playing bingo, listening to ranchero music and barbecue. Aurora mostly loved her family and grandchildren.

Aurora is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Agustine Garcia; children, Aurora Vasquez, Roberto Cruz, Sr. and wife Maribel; Jose Cruz and wife Maria, Virginia Cruz, Paula Cruz and Vanessa Garcia; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; brothers, Antonio Cruz and Miguel Cruz and wife Herminia; sisters, Oralia Rodriquez and Elvia Garcia and husband Jose; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mrs. Garcia will be Monday, May 9, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Daniel Valle officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Dayton.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Aurora’s niece, Martha Cruz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

