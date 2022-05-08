Dylan Lee Rodela, 22 years of age, from Montgomery, Texas, passed away with his family by his side, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was born on November 22, 1999, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Darlene Renee Griffith and Billy John Rodela. He attended Montgomery High School in Montgomery, Texas. Dylan worked as a technician with heavy equipment for Equipmentshare in Tomball, Texas for the past eight months.

Dylan enjoyed life, family members, and many friends. He was always there to brighten the lives of others. Dylan’s greatest joy came from spending time with his family and his daughter Roselynn Grace Rodela, who was the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Dylan’s kind spirit, love for music, fishing, and zest of life will live on through his daughter. Dylan was an inspiration to all who knew him. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He was known for his friendship and love of family, and he never hesitated to let people know that he loved them. Whatever he set his mind to do, he was determined to get it done. Dylan will be missed but never forgotten.

Dylan was preceded in death by his grandfather Danny Lane Watts; his nana Sarah Dixon; and his aunt Angela A. Hudson. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, mother Darlene Griffith and her husband; and father Billy John Rodela; his beloved daughter Roselynn Grace Rodela; his life partner Brianna Chesney Tunnelle; his adoptive parents Meegan Ann Carey Bryant and Julius Jerome Bryant; his siblings Sara Renee Griffith, Christopher Brandon Rodela, Angela Rodela Hawkins, Jessica Rodela, Marlena Rodela Whidby, and Billy Rodela, Jr.; his adoptive siblings Dylan L. Baber, Andrew L. Baber, Jamie L. Baber, Jaiden J. Bryant, and Benaihah Reeves; his grandmother Lois Jeanette Watts; his adoptive grandmother Barbara Jean Carey; his aunts and uncles Lenny D. Watts, Michael C. Watts, James A. Watts, Emma Rodela, Martin Rodela, Joe Saldana, Jr., and Janie Pulido; his adoptive aunt Dawn M. Carey Meritt and uncle William James Meritt; his cousins Diana A. Hudson, Priscilla F. Hudson, Jimmy Dominick, Joseph Dominick, Ashley B. Bob, Katie E. Watts, Michael C. Watts, II, James A. Watts, II, and Aiden Watts; adoptive cousins Nathaniel Dutch Merritt, Shawn M. Phillips, Steven T. Christian, Erik L. Sharp, Christian J. Meritt, Cynthia A. Meritt, and Kennedy N. Richmond; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 9pm, on Friday, May 13, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, in Dayton. A celebration of Dylan’s life will begin at 8pm at the funeral home, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating.

