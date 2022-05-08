Robert Andrew Lester, 83, of Coldspring, Texas passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born on Friday, October 14, 1938 in McAlester, Oklahoma to William S Lester and Nola Lester, both of whom have preceded him in death. Robert was also preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Lester and Ed Marquez, sisters, Wanda Jean Perteet, Ethel Mae Scroggins, Ruby, and Rosetta, grandmother, Emma Gonzalez.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 63 years Betty Lester; daughter, Brenda Lee Sweeten and husband Donnie; son, Ronnie Lee Lester and wife Brenda; daughter Lana Wick and husband Tommy. Grandchildren; Judy Baird and husband Frank, Bryan Kelley and wife Tomi, Raymond Gibson, Derek Wick, Joe Johnson II and wife Amy, Randall Lester and wife Denise, Danielle Brewster, Chelsea Brewster and Caitlin Brewster. Great Grandchildren; Leah and Hannah Baird, Heath and Brantley Kelley, Liam, Brylann and Marciana Wick, Gavin and Bailey Johnson, Tanner Szilagy, Alana Arnold and Gracelynn Kelley, Brynleigh Perteet and Nixon Salazar. This list does not include the countless family friends Robert has had along the journey of his life, to which he loves dearly.

Visitation for Robert will be held at Neal Funeral Home on May 10, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 10 am. Internment following funeral service at Rosewood Cemetery in Humble, Texas.



“I’M ALL OUT OF LAYS POTATO CHIPS-TIME TO GO HOME”



