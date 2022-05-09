Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 5, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 5, 2022:

  • Becerril, Zaida – Assault/Family Violence
  • Soliz, Selena Nicole – Bribery, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated
  • Anderson, Wesley Coy Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon (two counts) and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Thompson, Gregory Wayne – Revocation of Probation-Displaying Fictitious License Plate
  • Aucoin, Brian Keith – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Maxwell, Raven Lashae – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Gibson, Haleigh Marie – Theft
  • Donald, Willie Braxton Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Bianchi, William Howard II – Expired Driver’s License, No Liability Insurance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Open Alcohol Container and Expired Registration
  • Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
Anderson, Wesley Coy Jr.
Aucoin, Brian Keith
Becerril, Zaida
Bianchi, William Howard II
Donald, Willie Braxton Jr.
Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas
Gibson, Haleigh Marie
Maxwell, Raven Lashae
Soliz, Selena Nicole

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.