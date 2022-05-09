Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 5, 2022:
- Becerril, Zaida – Assault/Family Violence
- Soliz, Selena Nicole – Bribery, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated
- Anderson, Wesley Coy Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon (two counts) and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Thompson, Gregory Wayne – Revocation of Probation-Displaying Fictitious License Plate
- Aucoin, Brian Keith – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Maxwell, Raven Lashae – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Gibson, Haleigh Marie – Theft
- Donald, Willie Braxton Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Bianchi, William Howard II – Expired Driver’s License, No Liability Insurance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Open Alcohol Container and Expired Registration
- Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle