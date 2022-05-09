Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 6, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 6, 2022:

  • Williams, Devin Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Gaskamp, Haven Nicole – Contraband in a Corrections Facility
  • Randile, Lonzell Marquis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Tarver, Curtis Leon Jr. – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Turner, Darius – Hold for Chambers County-Driving While License Suspended
  • Roush, Ashlie N. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Public Intoxication
  • Feugate, Kelsie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Espinal, Josmar – Possession of Marijuana
