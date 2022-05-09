Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 6, 2022:
- Williams, Devin Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Gaskamp, Haven Nicole – Contraband in a Corrections Facility
- Randile, Lonzell Marquis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Tarver, Curtis Leon Jr. – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Turner, Darius – Hold for Chambers County-Driving While License Suspended
- Roush, Ashlie N. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Public Intoxication
- Feugate, Kelsie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Espinal, Josmar – Possession of Marijuana