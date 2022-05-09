Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 7, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 7, 2022:

Zachary, Alvin Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mejia, Ivan Alexis – Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts) and Possession of Marijuana

Powell, Trevor – Claiming Lottery Prize by Fraud (two counts), Theft of Property (two counts) and Theft

Patton, Ricky Agustus – Theft of Property

Leonard, Christian Phillippe – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Reyes, Bryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Neely, Omarriean – Possession of Marijuana

James, Marcus Bernard Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

