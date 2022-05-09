H-GAC to present preliminary regional traffic study on Thursday in Liberty

Two years after teaming up with Liberty County and the cities of Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty on a comprehensive traffic study, the Houston-Galveston Area Council is ready to present the plan for public input and has scheduled a public meeting on Thursday, May 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Liberty City Hall, 1829 Sam Houston Ave., Liberty.

“Every community in Liberty County, as we all grow, will have the same issues – mobility and moving people through our towns,” said Liberty City Manager Tom Warner.

While most of the congestion and delays identified in the comprehensive traffic study were identified in the Dayton area, Warner said all three major cities have areas that need to be addressed to reduce congestion, improve safety and access, and promote sustainable transportation options for bikes and pedestrian traffic.

“The areas that were identified are not set in stone. This is just to share with everyone what was found in the study,” Warner said.

The areas identified are not funded either; however, the study could help the County and cities qualify for transportation grants through H-GAC and the Texas Department of Transportation.

The study cost around $500,000 with the costs shared by the 13 counties and 100 member cities in the region. These 13 counties are Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller and Wharton. Liberty County was required to pay $50,000 toward the overall costs of the study with the County paying $20,000 and the three cities of Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty each contributing $10,000.

This is the first step in identifying mobility problems in the county that we’ve known have existed but have never been able to get the funding mechanism for them. In order to get the funding, you have to prove up and justify the merits of our projects. This is the first time that a study like this has ever been done in the county,” said County Judge Jay Knight. “Once this is completed, then we will follow up with a major thoroughfare plan for the entire county. This should have been done years ago but it’s taken all this time to work toward getting the groups together for a concerted effort for planning and funding for the future.”

