Joseph Dale Hebert was born on May 7, 2022, in Baytown, Texas passing through to his heavenly home and into the arms of Jesus Joseph was preceded in death by his aunt, Wimberley Renae Roddey; grandmother, Betty Ann Hebert; great-grandparents, William Reece Roddey, Sr., Judith Ann Wofford and Robert Dale Wait. . Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Donald Joseph Hebert, Jr. and Wren RaeAnne Roddey; brothers, Carlos Torrez, Jr., and Donovan Hebert; sisters, Luisa Torres, Yolanda Torrez, and Bayleigh Hebert; grandparents, Donald Joseph Hebert, Sr., William Reece Roddey, Jr., and Tawn Renae Roddey; along with numerous other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

