TVE announces 2022 scholarship recipients

Ten lucky high school graduates have been picked as this year’s Trinity Valley Exposition scholarship recipients. The graduates represent Cleveland, Hardin, Barbers Hill, Anahuac, Liberty and East Chambers ISDs, and ABEKA Academy.

All totaled, the students will receive $35,000 in scholarship funding. Over the last five years, TVE has distributed more than $150,000 in scholarship money to local students.

This year’s recipients are:

Marlee Brooks- Cleveland ISD- $5,500

Emma Brett- Hardin ISD- $5,000

Callie Welty- Barbers Hill ISD- $4,000

Journey Hamilton- East Chambers ISD- $ 3,500

Sidney Otto- Barbers Hill ISD- $3,500

Phoebe Hampton- Anahuac ISD- $ 3,500

Cody Mordica- Liberty ISD- $3,000

Mackenzie Vojecek- Barbers Hill ISD- $2,500

Brooke Poole- ABEKA Academy- $2,500

Morgan Krupp- Barbers Hill ISD- $2,000

