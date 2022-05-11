Irma Grace Biano, age 83, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2022. Irma was born in San Antonio, Texas to her mother, Maria Martinez Alcala and father, Adolfo Alcala. Youngest of three daughters she and her sisters, Mary and Rosie were very close.

Irma married Robert Earl Biano on August 4, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas. The union of their marriage brought three children; their son Charles Kenneth born in 1960, Leticia Rene born in 1962 and Michelle Yvonne in 1964.

As newlyweds Robert worked many construction jobs in several locations. This allowed them to travel together and see several places such as: Alaska, Brownsville, Curacao, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, San Antonio and Judibana, Venezuela. Robert and Irma finally settled in Corpus Christi, Texas where they lived for over 40 years.

Upon settling in Corpus Christi, Irma worked at Christus Spohn Hospital in Labor and Delivery. In her 20 years at the hospital she was blessed with many lifelong friendships that she cherished. Irma was a devout Catholic and was very faithful to her church, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She loved teaching CCD and lending her angelic voice to the choir. Irma’s faith in God was her guiding light. She lived her faith daily, always thanking God for the gifts she had. Irma spent her life surrounded by her family and friends. In her spare time she enjoyed dancing, music, shopping and the sunshine.

Irma is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Charles Kenneth Biano; sister, Mary Aguillard; brother-in-law Danny Biano; grandson, Joshua Cody Biano; nephews, Tony Aguillard and David Aguillard.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert E. Biano; her children, Leticia Harris and husband Donnie, Michelle Santos; daughter in law Angal Biano; sister Rosie Schilling and husband Bobby; brother in law David Biano and wife Patsy;

Grandchildren Misty Harris and fiancée Coby Hensley, Mary Rose Santos, Nicolas Harris, Stephanie Cantu and husband Ramsey, Sabrina Santos, Annabel Santos, Brandon Marcus, Rachelle Marcus, Michael Marcus, Wyatt Biano, and Charlee Biano.

Great grandchildren Haysly Walsdorf, Miles Marcus, Slayden Slate as well as numerous nieces, nephews and first cousins. Other special friends include Orie Zych, Carmela Higgins, Christina Besera, Rachael Ray, Mary Ann, Alice Trembough, Alice Vargas, Magdalena Rodriguez as well as Nellie Moore, Lupe Saenz, Stephen Krismer, Kyle Slate, and Miller Pratt and Jordan Ervin.

Her family expresses endless gratitude to all the doctors and nurses for the loving and compassionate care she received in her later years of life. We would especially like to thank Dr. Amber Kaldas, Jordan Ervin, Kati Jones, Kristin Jones and Hospice in the Pines Staff.

Rosary will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cleveland, Texas with mass starting at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

