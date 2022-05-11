Jerry Mack Andrus, age 80 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022. He was born August 4, 1941, in Dayton, Texas, to parents Joe T. and Bertha Pearl Dabney Andrus who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Carla Andrus; sons, Terry Andrus and wife Pam, Jake Andrus and wife Vicki; daughter, Tina; sister, JoAnn Welch and husband Jim; grandchildren, Justin Andrus and wife Tami, Alexandra Andrus, Conner Andrus, Reagan Minear, Sydney Minear, Shay Coe, Jacob Coe and wife Amber; great grandchildren, Coy Andrus, Cole Andrus, Cale Andrus, Cainyn Wilkinson, Madallyn Wilkinson, Ty Coe, and Tegan Coe; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas, with services starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

